Ananya Panday shares expectation vs reality moments from 'Liger' sets

Ananya Panday is currently promoting her film 'Liger'. The actor dropped a series of bikini pictures and treated her fans with the expectation vs reality moment while shooting for the song 'Aafat'. Taking to her Instagram handle. the 'Gehraiyaan' actor raised the hotness quotient in recent pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Expectation vs. Reality was tryna have my Heroine moment but I got attacked by feathers and my hair got stuck in the blower instead #AAFAT #Liger25thAugust." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_jQ2Ktg1b/

In the first picture, Ananya looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she flaunts her toned body in a white bikini that she paired up with polka dots shrug. She accessorized her look with white statement jewellery and golden hoops. She kept her tresses open to complement her outfit.

In the second image, the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' actor made a cute sad face as her hair was seen covered with feathers and also her hair got stuck in the blower as she mentioned in the caption. In the next image, Ananya again struck a pose for the camera while sitting on a chair and posing by tilting her head sideways.

The last picture is with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda who was seen holding the hair dryer and playing with Ananya's hair. Recently, Ananya shared the video of the third song from Liger and it's nothing less than a feast for the eyes. Throughout the song, the two stars are trying their best to bring out some steamy chemistry on-screen by grooving to the lyrics -- especially to the lines 'Jawani teri, aa.. Aafat'.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Rashmi Virag, "Aafat" is sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan Speaking about 'Liger', it is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, which is a sports action film, is slated to release on August 25 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

