"It does not make sense": Akshay Kumar reacts to boycott Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha trend

Bollywood has become a soft target for trollers. Boycotting Hindi films even before they have hit theatres is an increasingly recent trend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:15 IST
Akshay Kumar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood has become a soft target for trollers. Boycotting Hindi films even before they have hit theatres is an increasingly recent trend. Recently, Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Chaddha faced the boycott trend for one reason or another.

Reacting to the ongoing boycott trend in India, Akshay during a promotional event in Kolkata urged people not to get involved in such activities. He said, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of these help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense."

A few days ago, Aamir also expressed his views about the ongoing Boycott trend in India. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he had said.

In 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children. Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users have been putting up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. The trolls also dug up when Aamir met Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan while he was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha there. Netizens were unhappy with the meeting as it happened in the backdrop of Turkey's increasing anti-India and pro-Pakistan stand.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will clash at the box office on August 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

