Ishwak Singh wraps shoot of movie 'Bas Karo Aunty!'

Actor Ishwak Singh on Monday completed shoot of his upcoming feature film “Bas Karo Aunty!”.

Backed by filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the young-adult comedy drama is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhishek Sinha.

Singh, best known for starring in shows such as ''Pataal Lok'' and ''Rocket Boys'', shared the news in a post on Instagram along with a short video clip from the sets.

''Thank you all for letting me tap dance the happy feet way!” he wrote in the caption.

Also starring Mahima Makwana of “Antim: The Final Truth” fame, the movie is based on Varun Agarwal’s bestselling book “How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company”.

The team began filming for “Bas Karo Aunty!” in May. The movie is produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari through Earthsky Pictures, alongside Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

