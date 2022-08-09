Left Menu

‘Quit India’ day: Martyrs remembered at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 09:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Tributes were paid to martyrs on Tuesday at the August Kranti Maidan here to mark the 80th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

The movement is a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from British rule.

Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and others who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

This is the ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of 'do-or-die' for independence. People visited the August Kranti Maidan in the morning and offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Smruti Stambh.

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi's call for immediate independence, was launched at Mumbai's Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

