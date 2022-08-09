Left Menu

'Chandramukhi 2' team completes work on first schedule

PTI | Mysore | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:01 IST
It's a wrap on the first shooting schedule of ''Chandramukhi 2'', the makers announced Tuesday.

Featuring Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and Radika Sarathkumar, the upcoming Tamil movie is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film ''Chandramukhi'' which was released in 2005.

Lyca Productions, the banner behind the follow-up film, shared the update on its official Twitter account.

''Wrapped up the 1st Schedule of #Chandramukhi2 at Mysore. Starring @offl_lawrence, Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu & @radikasarathkumar,'' the tweet read.

Vasu is returning to the director's chair for ''Chandramukhi 2'' and National Award winner M M Keeravani, whose recent work includes films such as ''RRR'' and ''Bimbisara'', has composed music for the film.

R D Rajasekar, known for lensing ''Ghajini'', ''Kaakha Kaakha'' and ''Akira'', is the director of photography on the project.

Two-time National Award winner Thotta Tharani, who also worked on ''Chandramukhi'', is the art director for the sequel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

