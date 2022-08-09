Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya visit National War Memorial in Delhi, see pics

Ahead of the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', actors Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday. They paid tributes to the martyrs and even interacted with several Armymen there. Director Advait Chandan was also present with the cast at the National War Memorial which represents the gratitude of the nation to its armed forces.

Speaking about 'Laal Singh Chaddha', it is scheduled to release on August 11. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a part of the film. Makers of the upcoming family entertainer recently hosted a special screening of their film in Hyderabad in presence of many big industry names.The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.

Also, the makers have announced that the film will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. Aamir recently expressed how he just got saved from having the same release date with that of KGF 2. "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2".

'Laal Singh Chadha' will now clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' this Friday. (ANI)

