Black Clover Chapter 334 release date pushed back! Know more about the storyline

After a long hiatus, the popular Japanese manga Black Clover returns after a long hiatus and have revealed the motive of the final antagonist Julius. He is controlled by the King of the Underworld, Astaroth, the time devil. Zofree's sudden appearance shows that the war against demons isn't over yet. Lucius Zofree is the fourth brother of Zofree.

Black Clover Chapter 334 will focus on the relationship between Lucius and Julius. Unfortunately, Black Clover Chapter 334 will be delayed for one week because the whole Issue 38 of WSJ is on break. So, the raw scans and spoilers will also be delayed for a week.

Relationship between Lucius and Julius

Lucius was born with two souls in his body—the other being Julius Novachrono. Among the rest of the Zogratis family, Lucius shows the best potential as a devil host and manages to become the host for Astaroth. Due to Zenon's great potential, Lucius offers to turn his younger brother into a devil host as well, but Zenon turns down the offer. A few years later, after the death of his friend, Zenon returns to his brother, wishing to become a devil host. Lucius then explains his plan to use their devils' powers to remake humanity with undying bodies to create peace. Lucius travels to the Clover Kingdom and hides himself as Julius.

Now Lucius is thinking himself as the survivor of the world. He wants all the people not to face any discrimination. So he wants to eradicate all people and create them equally by his brothers' power.

But Asta is the only person who can be a barrier to his work. So he is also preparing for combat. Meanwhile, Asta and his teammates somehow manage to defeat Lucifero and now preparing to fight Lucius.

Black Clover Chapter 333 shows Yami and Nacht. Both the fighters have teamed up and they will confront Lucifero. Besides, Lucius announces he is the savior of the world and that Julius is dead. He also explains that Julius had a mission for their deals but now that is over. This is the right time to destroy humanity and reform them with the power of his siblings' magic. The chapter concludes with Asta breaking the time-freezing magic spell. Asta will appear to obstacle Lucius in Black Clover Chapter 334.

Black Clover Chapter 334 will be released on August 21, 2022, after a week's break. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media and the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and IOS. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m.

Central Time: 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m.

UK time: 03:00

European Time: 4:00 a.m.

India Time: 8:30 a.m.

Japan Time: 12:00

