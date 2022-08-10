Left Menu

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora welcome first child

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:30 IST
Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora welcome first child
  • Country:
  • India

Actor couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Dhoopar shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with the hashtag 'baby Dhoopar'.

''We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj,'' he wrote.

While Dhoopar is best known for ''Kundali Bhagya'', Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as ''Kasturi''.

The couple, who got married in 2016, announced the pregnancy in April.

On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show ''Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022