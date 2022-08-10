My Hero Academia Chapter 363 release postponed! Spoilers tease Bakugo’s death

Katsuki Bakugo is lying on the grass, covered in blood with a hole in his chest. His trading card is lying near him. My Hero Academia Chapter 363 will feature whether Dynamight loses the battle or gets up and fight back.

Unfortunately, fans have to wait a week more to get the results. The release date for the Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 363 has been pushed back. So the raw scans and spoilers will also be delayed for a week.

The manga is on a break while fans are eagerly waiting for the most highly anticipated My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Though it was not confirmed whether the break has been taken by the publishers or the creator, but the manga Black Clover and One Piece are delayed for one week because the whole Issue 38 of WSJ is on break.

Meanwhile, according to the Indonesian site Kalbar Terkini, some of the spoilers of MHA 363 depict that the chapter of Bakugo is closed, which means he is dead. And if he died, fandom will be upset. However, we could pray that he should get at least one more chance to prove himself.

The previous chapter shows the attack was launched by Tamaki. He launched Vast Hybrid: Plasma Cannon to Shigaraki that is extremely strong and can run long distances. But Shigaraki stood tall and mocked the heroes that such attacks can't kill him.

Meanwhile, his sight shifted to Bakugo standing. Dynamight advanced toward Shigaraki and was able to move past and swerve around his attacks. He was thinking about how his Explosion quirk allowed him to blast nitroglycerin-like sweat. However, Nitroglycerin is also a heart medicine. We should wait for the raw scans and the official release of My Hero Academia Chapter 363.

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 will be officially released in Japan on August 21, 2022. We will come up with more BNHA (Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 363 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released. The spoilers will be released 3-4 days before its release, whereas the raw scans will be leaked 2-3 days before the original issue.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus. Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms.

