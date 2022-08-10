Left Menu

Tara Sutaria begs for mercy from her gym trainer after intense workout

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a workout picture on Wednesday on her social media account.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:48 IST
Tara Sutaria begs for mercy from her gym trainer after intense workout
Tara Sutaria (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a workout picture on Wednesday on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram story, Tara treated her fans with a new fitness-inspired picture.

In the picture, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor was seen doing exercise. She was doing a cool-down stretching after an intense workout. Tara was seen dressed in a white crop top and printed jeggings. And she kept her hair in a high ponytail.

Sharing the picture, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actor wrote, "Cooling down after an intense workout that coach calls light. Please have mercy." Meanwhile, the rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds when the duo was spotted multiple times on various occasions together.

The couple confirmed their relationship after Tara joined Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding.Tara made her relationship Instagram official with Aadar after she posted a loved-up picture of them with a heartfelt message on his birthday last year. Official back in August 2020. Tara shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

Talking about Tara's film career, the 26-year-old made her debut in Karan Johar's 2019 drama film, 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, bagging the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from acting, Tara is well-known for her singing skills as well. She has showcased her singing capabilities on many platforms as well. Initially, the actor began as a singing contestant in Disney India's Big Bada Boom reality show from where she transitioned into her acting profession and entered the world of television. She starred in various Disney sitcoms like 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassi' in 2013.

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva', which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022