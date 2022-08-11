Suniel Shetty fans organise langar to mark actor's 61st birthday

As Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty turned 61 years old on Thursday, two fans of the star marked the special occasion by organising 'Langar' in his name. The birthday boy took to Instagram Stories and posted a video in which people could be seen serving food to individuals seated on the ground with plates in front of them.

The text along with the video read, "Happy Birthday in Advance Suniel Shetty Sir. Love from Kunal Pariyani and Gourav Singh (Bhopal)." Suniel further also added a message for his fan. "Thank you Kunal and Gourav for this touching gesture. This really inspires me to do more! Thank you so very much," he wrote.

Born in the year, 1961, Suniel has worked in the film industry for almost 30 years with the majority of his movies belonging to the action and comedy genres. The actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain in 2001 for his performance in 'Dhadkan'.

Suniel is married to Mana Shetty, with whom he tied the knot on December 25. 1991. The duo welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996. Both Athiya and Ahan are now Bollywood actors themselves. Meanwhile, the 'Dhadkan' actor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film 'Ghani' which also starred Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)