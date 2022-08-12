Left Menu

Comedian Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa remake and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 10:23 IST
Raju Srivastava (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be ''critical and on ventilator'' in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS here, sources said on Friday.

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty.

''Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU,'' the source told PTI.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising.

''He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,'' he had told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'' in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Baazigar'', ''Bombay to Goa'' (remake) and ''Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya''. He was one of the contestants on ''Bigg Boss'' season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

