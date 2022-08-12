Left Menu

Lucy Liu boards Jeff Daniels-led Netflix series 'A Man in Full'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-08-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 11:23 IST
Lucy Liu boards Jeff Daniels-led Netflix series 'A Man in Full'
Lucy Liu Image Credit: Instagram (lucyliu)
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Lucy Liu will feature alongside Jeff Daniels in Netflix limited series ''A Man in Full''.

To be directed by Regina King, the drama is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

In the six-episode series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Liu, known for movies such as ''Kill Bill'', "Charlie's Angels" and "Chicago'', will take on the role of Joyce Newman, the founder of a successful clean beauty company.

Joyce struggles with a crisis of conscience that threatens to undo friendships and business ventures.

''A Man in Full'' will also star Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chante Adams.

The show, written by David E Kelly, had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November last year.

Kelley will also serve as executive producer and showrunner on ''A Man in Full''.

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to executive producing via her Royal Ties production banner, which is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.

Liu will next be seen in superhero movie ''Shazam! Fury of the Gods'', which will be released globally in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022