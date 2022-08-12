Mark Ruffalo speaks out in defense of Marvel Productions, deets inside

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo came out in support of Marvel's output, and said, "You get the same version of 'Star Wars' every time, but not with the MCU". According to Variety, 'Lost' and 'Watchmen' showrunner Damon Lindelof recently said he'd like to see fewer Marvel movies made so that "each one that [comes] out [feels] a little bit more special," but Marvel stalwart Mark Ruffalo isn't too concerned. The actor is reprising his role of Bruce Banner in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," one of nearly a dozen MCU TV series launched on Disney+ in less than two years. Ruffalo doesn't think Marvel's output needs to be capped.

"It's not something I worry about," Ruffalo said when asked by Metro.co.uk if there is too much Marvel content. "I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material." To prove his point, Ruffalo threw a bit of shade at the "Star Wars" universe. The actor said, "If you watch a 'Star Wars,' you're pretty much going to get the same version of 'Star Wars' each time. It might have a little bit of humor. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you're always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe."

Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are the two films Marvel has released so far this year. The third and final film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," will be released on November 11. The third Marvel series of the year is "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," starring Ruffalo, and there is still the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" to come. Seven different Marvel films in a single year. Four Marvel films, including "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Blade," are scheduled for release in theatres in 2023. Additionally, six or more Marvel television series, such as "Secret Invasion" and "Loki" Season 2, could debut during that time period.

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' will be launched Aug. 18 on Disney Plus. (ANI)

