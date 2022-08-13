Raju Srivastava remains in critical condition

The health condition of comedian Raju Srivastava remains critical. As per a source, Raju Srivastava is still on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS, Delhi.

The 58-year-old was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. However, on Friday night, Raju Srivastava's family issued a statement saying that he is in a stable condition and urged his fans to ignore fake news and rumours about his health.

Th statement was released on Raju Srivastava's Instagram handle and it read: "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him." Speaking about the comedian's career, Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya'.

He also appeared in the third season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)