Emily Blunt joins Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy'

Hollywood star Emily Blue is all set to join Ryan Gosling in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Fall Guy.' Helmed by David Leitch, the film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Fall Guy' was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer who also produced shows like 'Battlestar Galactica' to 'Magnum P.I,' and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man alongside Douglas Brar and Heather Thomas. The show ran on ABC from 1980-1986 and gathered positive responses from the netizens.

Written by Drew Pearce, 'The Fall Guy' is produced by Universal Pictures. Previously, Pearce and Leitch worked together in an action thriller film 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Show,' which starred Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Edris Elba in the lead roles and was declared a hit at the box office.

Ryan Gosling is currently flying high on the success of her recently released action film 'The Gray Man,' which premiered on Netflix. Apart from acting, Gosling will also produce 'The Fall Guy' along with Guymon Casady. The film is all set to go on floors during this winter season in Australia and is slated to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024. (ANI)

