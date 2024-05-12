Russia says shot-down Ukrainian missile hit apartment block in Belgorod
Fragments of a Tochka-U missile launched by Ukraine and downed by Russian air defence systems damaged an apartment block in the Russian city of Belgorod, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said Ukraine carried out the attack using Tochka-U, Vampire and Olkha missiles and rockets.
