Delhi woman molested by acquaintance at Gurugram guest house, case registered

A 21-year-old woman from Delhi has alleged that she was molested by an acquaintance at a guest house in Gurugram, officials said on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman from Delhi has alleged that she was molested by an acquaintance at a guest house in Gurugram, officials said on Saturday. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station under section 354 of the IPC based on her complaint.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on July 30, the day the woman attended a party with some friends. She alleged that the accused, a resident of Noida, touched her inappropriately at the guest house where she was staying after the party.

The woman said she immediately objected to the behaviour of the accused and went home in Delhi.

''On the next day, I filed a complaint with Delhi Police and also complained to the National Commission for Women through e-mail. But Delhi Police told me that this incident happened in Gurugram, so a complaint should be lodged in Gurugram only,'' she wrote.

Sector 50 police station SHO Rajesh Kumar said, ''We are investigating the matter and action will be taken as per the law.'' PTI COR SMN SMN

