Entertainment News Roundup: YouTube plans to launch streaming video service; One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival and more

Updated: 15-08-2022 02:34 IST
Entertainment News Roundup:
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Bullet Train' repeats No. 1, 'Top Gun' returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt

Is everyone on vacation? That would be one plausible explanation behind the great box office slowdown. Although three new movies opened nationwide, none were able to crack the top five on domestic charts and only two -- A24's satirical slasher "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and Lionsgate's vertigo-inducing thriller "Fall" -- managed to infiltrate the top 10.

YouTube plans to launch streaming video service - WSJ

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company has renewed talks with entertainment companies about participating in the platform, which it is referring to internally as a "channel store", the report said, citing people close to the recent discussions.

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One person was killed and dozens were injured when high winds caused part of the main stage to collapse at a dance music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia early on Saturday, emergency services said. Other infrastructure was also damaged when gusts battered the Medusa Festival, a huge electronic music festival held over six days in the east coast town of Cullera.

