Pramod Bhagat Shines at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat led India's successful campaign at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026 – Level 1, clinching a gold and two silver medals. Bhagat's crowning achievement was winning the gold medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category with partner Manisha Ramdass. The pair displayed remarkable synergy and perseverance to outplay compatriots Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan with scores of 21-15, 24-22 in a gripping 30-minute match.

In the men's singles SL3 final, Bhagat showed tenacity but ultimately claimed silver after falling to Nitesh Kumar with scores of 10-21, 17-21. He earned a second silver in the men's doubles SL3-SU5, partnering with Sukant Kadam. Despite a spirited fightback in the second set, the duo was defeated by the Indian team of Naveen Sivakumar and Surya Kant Yadav, finishing 16-21, 21-12, 15-21.

The event highlighted India's prowess with multiple podium finishes. Nitesh Kumar snagged gold in the men's singles SL3. In women's doubles SL3-SU5, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan took gold, while Thulasimathi captured gold in women's singles SU5, with Manisha settling for silver.

(With inputs from agencies.)