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Pramod Bhagat Shines at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026

Paralympian Pramod Bhagat excelled at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026, winning one gold and two silver medals. His impressive performance included a mixed doubles gold with Manisha Ramdass and silver in both men's singles and doubles events. India's participation saw multiple successes across categories with several podium finishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toledo | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:11 IST
Pramod Bhagat Shines at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026
Pramod Bhagat
  • Country:
  • United States

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat led India's successful campaign at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026 – Level 1, clinching a gold and two silver medals. Bhagat's crowning achievement was winning the gold medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category with partner Manisha Ramdass. The pair displayed remarkable synergy and perseverance to outplay compatriots Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan with scores of 21-15, 24-22 in a gripping 30-minute match.

In the men's singles SL3 final, Bhagat showed tenacity but ultimately claimed silver after falling to Nitesh Kumar with scores of 10-21, 17-21. He earned a second silver in the men's doubles SL3-SU5, partnering with Sukant Kadam. Despite a spirited fightback in the second set, the duo was defeated by the Indian team of Naveen Sivakumar and Surya Kant Yadav, finishing 16-21, 21-12, 15-21.

The event highlighted India's prowess with multiple podium finishes. Nitesh Kumar snagged gold in the men's singles SL3. In women's doubles SL3-SU5, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan took gold, while Thulasimathi captured gold in women's singles SU5, with Manisha settling for silver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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