War drama 'Pippa' to release on December 2

Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, best known for Akshay Kumar-led Airlift.Pippa is billed as a heroic tank battle film, that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta Ishaan, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.On the occasion of Indias 76th Independence Day, the makers unveiled the films teaser and also announced its new release date.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 10:18 IST
Actor Ishaan-starrer war drama ''Pippa'' will make its debut in theatres a week early on December 2, the makers announced on Monday. Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, best known for Akshay Kumar-led ''Airlift''.

''Pippa'' is billed as a heroic tank battle film, that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Ishaan), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, the makers unveiled the film's teaser and also announced its new release date. The movie was earlier scheduled for release on December 9.

Screwvala said they are looking forward to presenting the film to audiences worldwide.

'''Pippa', set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country, is a story that must be told and we can’t wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences world-wide on December 2,'' the producer said in a statement. ''Pippa'' is based on ''The Burning Chaffees'', written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The movie takes its title from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as ''Pippa''.

Maestro AR Rahman has composed the music.

Roy Kapur said they are honoured to bring out the inspiring story of ''Pippa''.

''We are honoured to bring audiences this inspiring story of the birth of Bangladesh, through the incredible journey of an Indian family on the frontlines. Under Raja’s able direction, with a soundscape created by AR Rahman, and with an incredible cast and crew, 'Pippa' will come to cinemas around the world on 2nd December,'' he said.

Krishna Menon said on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebration, the team has shared a glimpse into the world of ''Pippa''.

''It’s a small glimpse into the film we have been working on and carefully nurturing. We eagerly wait to meet all of you in cinemas on the 2nd of December,'' the director added. ''Pippa'' also features actors Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

