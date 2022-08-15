'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' back in select theatres

Left Menu

One of the much loved films to have released this year 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is back in theatres.

One of the much loved films to have been released this year 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is back in theatres. Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' hit the theatres once again on the occasion of Independence Day. On Sunday, the makers of the film, including producer Karan Johar, took to their social media handles to announce the re-release of the film.

The film that also stars Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles is being screened in select theatres across the country this week to have the audience come back on not only the Independence Day, but also on other holidays like the Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami. The film is being screened at select theatres in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' first hit the theatres on June 24 and after having a month long successful run in theatres, the film hit OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. The film did a business of around Rs 85 crores in box office. The cast of the film recently celebrated the success by having an intimate get together at Karan Johar's house.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. (ANI)

