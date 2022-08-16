Left Menu

Annabella Sciorra to play Sylvester Stallone's sister in 'Tulsa King'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-08-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 10:30 IST
Annabella Sciorra to play Sylvester Stallone's sister in 'Tulsa King'
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Annabella Sciorra has been roped in to portray the role of action star Sylvester Stallone's sister in Paramount Plus series ''Tulsa King''.

Sciorra and Stallone have previously worked together in the 1997 James Mangold film ''Cop Land''.

''Tulsa King'' follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up a shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to entertainment website Variety, ''The Sopranos'' actor will play Dwight's Brooklyn-based younger sister Joanne.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing the series.

It also features actors Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

''Tulsa King'' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022