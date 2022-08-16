Left Menu

Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, condition 'slowly' getting better

There is a slight improvement in the condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who continues to remain in the ICU on life support, his business manager said Tuesday.Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:41 IST
Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, condition 'slowly' getting better
Raju Srivastava (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is a slight improvement in the condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who continues to remain in the ICU on life support, his business manager said Tuesday.

Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day. ''Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. ''He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness,'' the artist's manager Nayan Soni told PTI. Last week, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying his condition was ''stable'' and requested people to ''ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated''. A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Srivastava catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show ''The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'' in 2005. Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as ''Maine Pyar Kiya'', ''Baazigar'', the remake of ''Bombay to Goa'' and ''Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya''. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022