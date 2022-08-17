Left Menu

Heartstopper Season 2: Everything we know so far

Heartstopper is a British teen coming-of-age series that adapted the Alice Oseman novel of the same name as Oseman. Image Credit: Netflix
Netflix's LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper has hit home with many viewers worldwide and gained instant popularity. No wonder fans are waiting for Heartstopper Season 2, and their eagerness is increasing with each passing day. The good news is that Netflix has renewed the show for Seasons 2 and 3.

The streamer shared this caption via Twitter: "To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!"

Meanwhile, Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper opined that the series needs at least four seasons to cover the full story.

"It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story," said Alice Osemansaid to radio Times."I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it."

Heartstopper is a British teen coming-of-age series that adapted the Alice Oseman novel of the same name as Oseman. The teen drama Heartstopper has won millions of hearts, thanks to its charismatic storyline that depicts a love story between schoolboys Nick and Charlie.

Heartstopper Season 2 might show Nick's older brother David, who is homophobic and does not accept his younger sibling. We can also see Charlie's struggle with eating disorder problems and mental health conditions.

Heartstopper Season 2 will definitely show how the school is reacting to the homosexual relationship between Charlie and Nick. Mr. Ajayi (FisayoAkinade), the art teacher is a great supporter of Charlie. Tao and Elle's relationship will be explored further in the second season. We could also see new shades in the relationship between Tara and Darcy.

The principal photography of Heartstopper Seasons 2 may start in September this year. Netflix has not revealed any production updates and release date for Heartstopper Season 2. However, it seems the second season will likely be released in 2023.

As for the cast list, viewers will see most of the stars from season 1 returning in Heartstopper Season 2. This includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, KizzyEdgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea – Imogen, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Olivia Colman, Georgina Rich, and Joseph Balderrama.

And the good news for book lovers is that The Heartstopper Yearbook will be out on October 13, 2022.

