Is Russian Doll Season 3 happening on Netflix? Know in detail

Maybe it's too early to conclude that Netflix won't renew Russian Doll with a Season 3, but we are not very bullish about its renewal.

The second season was launched on April 20, 2022. So, it is too early to predict anything about a third season. Netflix sometimes takes a long time to gather all relevant viewership data from across the world before finally making a renewal decision. Plus we remember that the co-creator cum the lead actor Natasha Lyonne (Nadia) earlier hinted on the possibility of more seasons.

Natasha Lyonne told THR back in 2019, "I see it quite concretely, and it will be interesting to see what evolves. The beauty of the power of the writers' room is that Alan [Charlie Barnett] was a very different character in the original pitch and pilot. Month two of the room is where he really came alive. Before then, he had been a whole variety of other figures and now, looking back, imagining that show without Alan is almost impossible.

She explained, "I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles and ends. "Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three."

Speaking to Radio Times, Lyonne's co-creator Leslye Headland said, "We initially pitched it as three seasons. We came in with it as like, 'Here's the idea for season one, here's the idea for season two, here's the idea for season three'. So, I could definitely see us going back to one of those ideas."

As for the storyline of Russian Doll Season 3, Lyonne said to Variety, "It feels like there's an idea cooking for season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for Russian Doll. 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

If Russian Doll Season 3 happens in the future, almost all of the cast could return to the series. This includes Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, Alan as Charlie Barnett, Maxine as Nadia's friends Greta Lee, and Rebecca Henderson as Lizzy. However, the renewal could also depend on the creators Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland and Natasha Lyonne. The question remains whether they want to continue the story.

We have to wait till an official announcement is made! We will let you know as soon as we get any updates on Russian Doll. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

