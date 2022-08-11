Song Joong Ki's vacant house doubles the price, typical reason of this surge revealed!

The K-drama lovers have not forgotten how Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo fell in love and they married. Fans got a big jerk after learning their legal separation.

Earlier Devdiscourse reported that Song Joong Ki brought a house in November 2016 worth 10 billion won. The former couple bought that house which many of their fans believed would be their love nest. Song Joong Ki built a new building with 3 basement floors and 2 stories above the ground with a size of about 300 pyeong (around 992 square metres), KbiZoom noted.

According to new reports, the current price Song Joong Ki's house has risen by over 10 billion won. This superb surge in price is mainly due to actual transaction price. The house is also known as Song Joong Ki's newlywed house with his ex-wife Song Hye Kyo, the above source noted.

As Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo separated before the completion of that house, it is still vacant since the last 5 years.

According to some sources, when the reconstruction continued, the residents raised complain about the safety issues and noise. They also mentioned that Song Joong Ki might have overlooked these aspects.

They (the neighbors also cited that Song Joong Ki violated Article 75 of the Road Act after the road slope went too steep to match his parking lot's entrance, which became an inconvenience to nearby residents.

The Space Sweepers actor presently resides in the Nine One Hannam complex, the most pricey housing in Korea, where the sale price is about 9.5 billion won.

On the other hand, the Vincenzo actor also owns a place in the luxurious property Eterno Cheongdam. The current sale price of this property is over 15 billion won. one of the wealthiest real estate owners in Korea's entertainment industry. The value of the real estate owned by him is estimated to be around 50 billion won.

