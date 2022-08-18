Odisha CM releases collection of paintings on Kalinga empire

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released a collection of paintings by eminent artist Shyamsunder Pattanayak.

The book, titled ‘Bridging Centuries’, is an artist's impression of the times of emperor Kharvela and the Kalinga empire as depicted in the carvings of Udayagiri cave.

Appreciating the work of Pattanayak, the chief minister said that it will play a key role in highlighting the ancient art, history and heritage of Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)