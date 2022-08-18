Left Menu

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will help me push my limits as an artist: Ali Asgar

Actor-comedian Ali Asgar says he is looking forward to explore his new side as an artist with the upcoming season 10 of celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Asgar, known for featuring in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, FIR and Comedy Nights with Kapil, said he is a bit nervous but also elated to perform in front of live audiences.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 10:27 IST
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will help me push my limits as an artist: Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-comedian Ali Asgar says he is looking forward to explore his new side as an artist with the upcoming season 10 of celebrity dance reality show ''Jhalak Dikhhla Ja''. Asgar, known for featuring in TV shows like ''Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'', ''FIR'' and ''Comedy Nights with Kapil'', said he is a bit nervous but also elated to perform in front of live audiences. ''I am excited to be a part of a prestigious show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. In my career span, I have tried almost every genre be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India's most loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artist,'' Asgar said in a statement. The actor said he will be entering the competition as 'Dadi', his beloved character from ''Comedy Nights with Kapil''.

''I'm a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri Ma'am, Karan sir, and Nora. The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favourite comic character 'Dadi', and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience,'' he said. Other celebrities participating in the show are actors Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik and Niti Taylor.

''Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'' will premiere on Colors channel on September 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022