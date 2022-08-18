Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to support National Road Safety Mission across India

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Mumbai on Thursday. Gadkari has sought the support of Bachchan to champion the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, in India itself about eighty thousand people are killed in road crashes annually which is thirteen per cent of the total fatality all over the world. In most cases, crashes occur either due to carelessness or due to a lack of road safety awareness of the road user. Hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skill of survival.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year. Our aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on our roads every year.

Amitabh, himself over the years has been involved with a number of social causes, including being the goodwill ambassador for the Polio UNICEF campaign, UN Ambassador for Girl Child, and the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign, among others. Meanwhile. On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9.

After 'Brahmastra', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The makers of the film recently announced the release date - October 7, 2022. Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

