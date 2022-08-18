Left Menu

After 2018 floods, COVID pandemic, Kerala celebrates Sree Krishna Jayanti with pomp and splendour

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:20 IST
After 2018 floods, COVID pandemic, Kerala celebrates Sree Krishna Jayanti with pomp and splendour
  • Country:
  • India

After the 2018 floods and COVID-19 pandemic marred the Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in Kerala, it was on Thursday celebrated with much pomp and splendour as special poojas were conducted in temples and 'shobha yatras' were held across the state that saw a large number of people spilling out on to the streets.

'Shobha yatras', a colourful procession of floats, where children dressed as Krishna and Radha line up on the streets, was held as part of the celebrations in various parts of the southern state.

Children of various ages decked up in colourful costumes with peacock feathered or ornate headgears, depicting various scenes related to the birth and life of Lord Krishna, walked down the streets, accompanied by their mothers amidst loud music and drum beats.

For many it was a first-time experience, while there were others who had missed the celebrations for the past several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022