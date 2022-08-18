Left Menu

Punjab: Two SGPC employees suspended for misbehaving with devotee at Golden Temple

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:32 IST
Amritsar, Aug 18 (PTI) SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday suspended two employees who allegedly misbehaved with an elderly devotee during early morning 'sewa' (voluntary service) of Palki Sahib (palanquin) at the Golden Temple.

He has also ordered a probe into the matter.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) additional secretary Partap Singh said during 'sewa' of palanquin, a devotee had jumped over the safety grill and came in the passage of the same.

“A video related to the incident went viral on social media, after which the SGPC conducted a preliminary inquiry and immediately suspended two SGPC employees who misbehaved with the devotee,” said Singh.

He said although the elderly devotee interfered in the management by forcibly violating the restrictions placed during 'sewa' of Palki Sahib and also argued with the attendants, the attendants have been suspended as they misbehaved with the devotee while handling him.

Singh said the respect of the devotees was of the utmost importance.

“Although in CCTV camera footage, an elderly devotee is seen jumping over a safety grill and arguing with attendants, misbehaviour with any devotee cannot be tolerated,” said Singh. PTI JMS CHS VSD KVK KVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

