Left Menu

Devotees throng temples in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana to offer prayers on Janmashtami

People in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday thronged temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to offer prayers on the festival of Janmashtami.In the national capital, people were seen gathered outside temples in large numbers awaiting their turns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:59 IST
Devotees throng temples in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana to offer prayers on Janmashtami
  • Country:
  • India

People in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday thronged temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to offer prayers on the festival of Janmashtami.

In the national capital, people were seen gathered outside temples in large numbers awaiting their turns. Tents were pitched and carpets laid outside several temple premises in the city to make room for devotees.

Stalls selling garlands and confectionary set up outside these temples were buzzing with people. Many were seen without face masks on.

''Today is a big day for us. I am an ardent follower of Lord Krishna. Every temple is decked up today. In the morning, I went to Iskcon. The aura there was different,'' said 25-year-old Kritima.

People were also seen carrying 'prasad' for their family members as well.

Thousands turned up at temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh amid heavy security arrangements and waited in long queues to offer prayers.

Children in colourful attires presented cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna were organised in temples across the region.

In Kurukshetra, people started thronging temples since Thursday evening.

Suresh Chander Sharma, priest at the Birla Mandir, said devotes in large numbers began arriving since the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022