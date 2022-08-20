Will Smith teases social media return with first non Oscar incident related post

Left Menu

Hollywood star Will Smith has teased his return to social media with a new Instagram post, which is the first since his video apology to Chris Rock three weeks ago, and just his third since the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 12:17 IST
Will Smith (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Will Smith has teased his return to social media with a new Instagram post, which is the first since his video apology to Chris Rock three weeks ago, and just his third since the 2022 Oscars ceremony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, the embattled actor shared a new post that featured a short video of a young gorilla earning the ire of a much larger gorilla by poking it multiple times in the backside. The text accompanying the video read, "Me trying to get back on social."

In the comments section, former National Geographic personality Cesar Millan, wrote, "Animal kingdom is with you Will." Additionally, Smith's ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, responded with a heart emoji. This post comes exactly three weeks after Smith's previous post, which was a video of him speaking directly to the camera to say, in part, that "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment."

He also apologized to Rock and the comedian's family following the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy, and for which he received a 10-year ban from the organization's events. Smith's only other post since the night of the Oscars was a written apology to Rock on the day after the event.

At the ceremony, he accepted the best actor Oscar for 'King Richard' shortly after his confrontation with Rock over a joke about Jada's shaved head, and he apologized to the Academy but not Rock in the acceptance speech, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

