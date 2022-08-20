Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy!

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 17:02 IST
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Sonam and Anand (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy! Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on Saturday in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.

- Sonam and Anand" Although Sonam didn't share this message on her Instagram, Choreographer-Director Farah Khan shared it on her Instagram story and wrote a congratulatory message for the new parents. Farah wrote, "Congratulations Proud parents @Sonamkapoor and @Anandahuja n even prouder grandparents @Kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor".

More details are awaited. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

