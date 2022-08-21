Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married again
They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004.She has been married three previous times, including to singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme actor Chris Judd and producer Ajani Noa.This is Afflecks second marriage after his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.
- Country:
- United States
Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time on Saturday in a lavish, star-studded ceremony. Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, got married during a three-day celebration for friends and family at the latter's sprawling riverfront estate near Savannah, Georgia.
The nuptials come nearly a month after the duo eloped to Las Vegas, according to entertainment website E! News. Lopez wore a couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty.
The dress code for the second wedding was white and the function was attended by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes, among others.
The couple, who had announced their engagement in April, recently returned from Paris where they went for their honeymoon.
Lopez and Affleck first dated after working on the movie ''Gigli''. They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004.
She has been married three previous times, including to singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme; actor Chris Judd and producer Ajani Noa.
This is Affleck's second marriage after his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED registers money laundering case in Elgar Parishad & Bhima Koregaon violence cas, began investigation
French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport
Heavy rainfall hits Paris after recent heatwave
Ben Affleck upset with paps for invading his privacy during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024