Pope urges dialogue over Church-state crisis in Nicaragua after bishop's arrest
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Vatican
Pope Francis on Sunday called for an "open and sincere" dialogue to resolve a stand-off between the Church and government in Nicaragua, following the arrest of a bishop who is a leading critic of President Daniel Ortega.
Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Francis made his first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests while others have gone into exile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Daniel Ortega
- Church
- American
- Francis
- Nicaragua
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan PM to reshuffle cabinet amid Taiwan, Unification Church issues
Nigeria arrests suspects in Catholic church massacre
Japan PM says new cabinet members must 'review' ties with Unification Church
Five suspects arrested in Nigeria Catholic church massacre
EXPLAINER-Why the Unification Church has become a headache for Japan's Kishida