Pope urges dialogue over Church-state crisis in Nicaragua after bishop's arrest

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:08 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday called for an "open and sincere" dialogue to resolve a stand-off between the Church and government in Nicaragua, following the arrest of a bishop who is a leading critic of President Daniel Ortega.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Francis made his first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests while others have gone into exile.

