Ludhiana: 8-year-old boy's body recovered from canal, uncle held for murder

The body of an eight-year-old boy who went missing from his home here was recovered from a canal on Sunday and his uncle has been arrested for the murder, police said.

Sehajpreet had gone missing from his home in Abdulla Pur Basti and his uncle Swaran Singh pushed him into the canal, they said.

Police said the child's uncle has confessed to the crime.

The body was found in the Sirhind canal, about 35 km from here near Doraha.

The boy’s family had suspected the uncle’s role behind his going missing, said police.

The killer revealed that he had been forced to take this gruesome step to teach the boy's mother a lesson, who along with her sister, who is the accused's wife, used to constantly annoy him by saying that he was too much attached to his ailing old mother.

Unable to stand this and feeling humiliated, he took this step, he told police.

On Friday, when his nephew was playing in the street with a bicycle, he took him away on a motorbike on the pretext of taking him to the Golden Temple.

A few kilometres away on the GT Road, the boy insisted that he be taken back home.

However, his uncle instead of bringing the child back home, took him to a religious place near Doraha.They paid obeisance there and CCTV cameras installed there recorded all this.

The accused then took him to another religious place in a nearby village where they spent the night. Their presence there was again found in the footage of CCTV cameras, said the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Civil Lines) Harish Behal said during questioning the killer confessed to having pushed the child into the river on Saturday morning. The body was found floating in the canal this morning, 3 km from the spot from where the accused had pushed the boy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)