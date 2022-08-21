Pakistani singers, actors pay tribute to melody queen Nayyara Noor

Tributes poured in from Pakistani singers and actors for the country's legendary singer Nayyara Noor who passed away after a brief illness.

Nayyara Noor, adored by millions from both sides of the border for her soulful melodies, passed away after a brief illness, her family said on Sunday, bringing the curtains down on the life of one of the last musical icons to represent the shared culture of India and Pakistan.

Noor was 71, and had been under treatment for quite some time in Karachi.

Singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar in a tweet said, ''She was our nightingale. I remember our last meeting and discussion at her place. She had moved beyond worldly desires onto a serene and spiritual space with so much wisdom. May her soul rest in peace.'' Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali said Noor, who was honoured with the title “Bulbul-e-Pakistan” (Nightingale of Pakistan) in 2006, has left behind the legacy of her beautiful music.

“A wonderful singer and human being, Nayyara Noor ji is no more. She leaves behind the legacy of her beautiful music. Rest in peace, nightingale,'' he tweeted.

Singer Adnan Sami, who has moved to India and got its nationality, sharing Noor’s picture on Twitter wrote, “I just learned the sad news that legendary singer Nayyara Noor Sahiba has passed away. She was an icon and her contribution to music will be remembered and loved forever. My deepest heartfelt condolences to her family.” Singer Quratulain Baloch said: “The true privilege I have had in my life was to have been given the opportunity to sit with Nayyara Noor Ji and have conversations that were deep and meaningful and not of this world. The voice that gave life to poetry. The voice that’ll be forever.'' Singer Shahzad Roy said: “Her legacy is forever since legends don’t die.'' Actor Imran Abbas tweeted: ''The nightingale of Pakistan Nayyara Noor is no more. Her unmatched melodious voice is the memoir of endless memories, an era which is never gonna come back. Huge loss to all of us.'' Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while expressing grief over Noor’s demise, said her death is ''an irreparable damage'' to the music world.

''Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor’s death will never be filled,'' he tweeted.

Noor was born in Guwahati in 1950.

Her father was an active member of the All-India Muslim League and hosted Pakistan’s founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his trip to Assam before the Partition in 1947.

Sometime in 1958, her family migrated to Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province.

