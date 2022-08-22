Left Menu

20-year-old woman dies by suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 00:43 IST
20-year-old woman dies by suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off the roof of an apartment building in New Delhi, police said on Sunday.

She was identified as Ayushi, a resident of the Dhobi Ghat area here.

The police said the incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday.

''A call was received about a body found outside Yamuna Apartments in the North Avenue area. Preliminary enquiry revealed that she had jumped off the roof of the building as her bag, shoes and mobile phone were found on the roof,'' Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

CCTV footage from the apartment showed her walking alone towards the building and going to the roof, the police said.

An autopsy was conducted at the RML hospital and no foul play has been found yet, they said, adding that her family raised no suspicions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022