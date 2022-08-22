'Swayatra': Kathak dance recital to reflect different stages of human life

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:54 IST
An evening of dance recital by Kathak exponent Anupama Jha here in the capital aims to reflect the 'chaturashram' of human life -- brahmacharya (celibate student life), grihastha (householder life), vanprastha (retired life), and sanyasa (renunciation life).

Titled ''Swayatra: Journey of the soul'', the event will be held at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC) on August 24.

The production -- a brainchild of Jha and her revered guru Kathak maestro Shovana Narayan -- will touch upon different stages of human life with Kathak, mirroring the real-life experiences of any individual.

"I am very thankful to IHC and my Guru - Padmashri Shovana Narayan for giving me this opportunity to reach out and connect to people through the classical art dance form of Kathak. My entire purpose is to bring in the ethos and the sanctity of Kathak through this solo performance on 'Swayatra: Journey of soul','' said Jha in a statement.

According to the organisers, the purpose of the production is to take the audience ''through this journey of the soul and make them experience that blissfulness through Kathak''.

Jha, who has been part of various festivals, including the 'Natyanjali Dance Festival', has also promoted Indian tourism and social causes such as the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in Bihar through her dance.

