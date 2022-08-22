Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' commences production

Left Menu

Megastar Rajinikanths much-anticipated film Jailer has started production, the makers announced on Monday.The movie, which is Rajinikanths 169th feature project, is being directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures.The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the news on social media, also revealing Rajinikanths look from the film.

Megastar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film ''Jailer'' has started production, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, which is Rajinikanth’s 169th feature project, is being directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures.

The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the news on social media, also revealing Rajinikanth's look from the film. ''#Jailer begins his action Today! @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial'' the post read.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. “Jailer” is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-led blockbuster “Beast”.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film.

Rajinikanth’s last big screen outing was in 2021 with “Annaatthe”.

“Jailer” is presented by Kalanithi Maran.

