Camila Cabello, Hans Zimmer collaborate for new 'Frozen Planet II' song

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have joined forces to write a new song for 'Frozen Planet II'.

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have joined forces to write a new song for 'Frozen Planet II'. According to Variety, the new track, 'Take Me Back Home', will be featured in the debut extended trailer for the highly-anticipated David Attenborough-narrated series.

'Frozen Planet II', which is a sequel to the 2011 series, is a six-episode journey through Earth's icy regions including the North and South poles, produced by BBC Studios' Natural History Unit. Ahead of the 'Frozen Planet II' first-look trailer's debut at 12:00 pm UK BST, with a little help from Cabello and Zimmer themselves, the song will make its global debut on BBC Radio 1's Greg James Show on August 26.

Speaking about the song, "To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true - never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer." In putting the orchestration together, Zimmer also worked with long-term collaborators, arranger Anze Rozman and producer Russell Emanuel for Bleeding Fingers Music.

He said, "It was hugely exciting composing and recording 'Take Me Back Home' with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice." As per Variety, the show's executive producer Mark Brownlow has called it "a celebration of wondrous wildlife overcoming the challenges of life in the extremes. Yet today it faces the even greater challenge of climate change."

He added, "Hans and Camila's profoundly moving original song captures the fragility of these magical realms at a time when their very future hangs in the balance." (ANI)

