Left Menu

Julianna Margulies to return for 'The Morning Show' S3

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-08-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 10:16 IST
Julianna Margulies to return for 'The Morning Show' S3
Julianna Margulies Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Three-time Emmy winner Julianna Margulies is set to return for the upcoming third season of ''The Morning Show''.

According to entertainment website Variety, the actor will reprise her role of UBA anchor Laura Peterson, who is also a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston).

Margulies, best known for shows such as ''The Good Wife'' and ''ER'', joins season three of the Apple TV+ series which recently cast ''Mad Men'' alum Jon Hamm.

She will return in a major recurring role, similar to season two.

Charlotte Stoudt will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the third season of ''The Morning Show'' under her overall deal with Apple. She takes over from Kerry Ehrin, who ran the first two seasons. Mimi Leder serves as director and executive producer on the acclaimed series. Also attached as executive producers on the show are Michael Ellenberg of Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022