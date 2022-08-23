Unnatural death case registered by Goa Police in connection with Sonali Phogat's demise

Goa Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the demise of Sonali Phogat. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was declared brought dead to a hospital in Goa on Tuesday morning, police said on Tuesday. Phogat was admitted to St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna, where she was declared brought dead.

A preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna, "Today early morning she started felling uneasiness at the hotel and as such she was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead" as revealed by a relevant witness. Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

Hours before her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta. In 2016, Sonali Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019.

She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following. In 2020, she made headlines for thrashing a Market Committee Official in Hisar. Several videos of the incident circulated on social media in which Sonali Phogat was seen slapping the individual identified as Sultan Singh. Further statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded and Anjuna Police have written to the Dept of Forensic Medicine at Goa Medical College for appointing a panel of doctors for conducting post-mortem examination. Further investigation is in progress. More details regarding Sonali Phogat's death are awaited. (ANI)

