Jennifer Lopez shares "first peek" from her wedding to Ben Affleck

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has shared the first look at her 3-day wedding extravaganza on her social media handle.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 23:00 IST
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has shared the first look at her 3-day wedding extravaganza on her social media handle. According to Fox News, JLo celebrated her marriage to Affleck over the weekend at the actor's 87-acre Georgia estate. They originally tied the knot on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Today, she gave fans a glimpse at the weekend in a newsletter tease on Instagram. JLo shared an up-close-and-personal picture of herself in her veil wearing a feathered-like turtleneck and playfully promised, "First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com." As per Fox News, Lopez was dressed in all her bridal glory wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. Backless detailing could be seen peeking through her cathedral-length veil as she walked side-by-side with her husband on the grounds of the 87-acre plantation home.

Affleck matched his beaming bride by sporting a white tuxedo coat with a black bow tie and slacks as he wrapped his arms around his new wife while they made their way across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property. Fox News reported that the three-day weekend concluded with a brunch on Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's wedding was attended by roughly 135 guests, a source told Fox News. The insider revealed that attendees were left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds' initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia."

Lopez and Affleck got legally married during a tiny wedding in Las Vegas on July 17. Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

