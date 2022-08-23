Maha: Three injured in LPG cylinder blast in Dombivli
Updated: 23-08-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 23:08 IST
Three persons including a three-year-old boy were injured in the explosion of an LPG cylinder in Dombivli city of Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.
The incident took place in a ground-floor flat at Parsan building in Gaikwad Wadi around 8 pm.
A 63-year-old woman who lived in the flat was injured. A woman and her three-year-old son were also injured as the door grill of the flat fell on them, the official said.
The boy suffered serious injuries. All three are undergoing treatment.
