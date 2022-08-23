Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

''I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also..'' Bachchan wrote.

The veteran star had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'', Vikas Bahl's ''Goodbye'', ''UUnchai'' and ''Project K''.

