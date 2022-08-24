Shooting of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' resumed post two-year hiatus

Work on Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' has resumed today. The film's shoot came to standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

Sharing the update, filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham tweeted, "Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes." Kamal will join the cast for the shoot in September.

Taking to Instagram, Kamal shared the film's posters and wrote, "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shanmughamshankar #subaskaran @lyca_productions and everyone else involved a successful journey.Welcome onboard thambi @udhay_stalin @redgiantmovies." "He is back," the poster read.

The particular update has left fans excited. "Hell yeah...he is back," a social media user commented.

"The most powerful film...eagerly waiting for the second part," another one wrote. 'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie. (ANI)

