One Piece Chapter 1058 could reveal Luffy’s next steps amid global turmoil?

Finally, the Wano arc concluded with nearly 150 episodes of the Japanese manga One Piece. The upcoming segment coming next week is One Piece Chapter 1058. Fans are quite excited that the story is progressing to its final saga.

Straw hat bounties are yet to be revealed. It is expected to be seen in One Piece Chapter 1058. The last few chapters show Luffy and Kaido's legendary battle. The Straw Hat Captain unleashed his Gear 5 transformation to free Wanokuni from Kaido's rule and became one of the four Emperors of the Seas. All the people of Flower Capital were celebrating the victory.

Before ending the Wano arc, the manga creator EiichiroOda gave us a nail-biting story showing Ryokugyu's arrival in the Wano Country and attack on the people of Onigashima. Yamato and the Red Scabbards struggle to stop the bloodthirsty Admiral Ryokugyu. Momonosuke appears in the middle of the conflict and takes his responsibility as Wano's new Shogun to fight for the island's people. Then red-haired pirate (Shanks) arrives in Wano country. Finally, Ryokugyu gives up after sensing Shanks' "conquer ambition" and understands that he is near. Despite fighting with Luffy and meeting him, Shanks is interested to find the "One Piece" treasure.

The arc ends with Luffy and his people not willing to waste their time and finally leaving Wanokuni country. They start their journey to the unknown to find a new destination and a common goal, which is to find the "One Piece" treasure.

But Yamato didn't join the crew in One Piece Chapter 1057. The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1058 are yet to out but the recently released spoilers revealed Luffy would meet the Lurking Legend and find an unnamed island.

Twitter user Epicopboy shared a One Piece Chapter 1058 preview

#ONEPIECE1058 Official chapter 1058 preview :"The world is in turmoil , What path will Luffy and his friends take...!?" pic.twitter.com/hNTY52F90W — Epicop (@Epicopboy) August 21, 2022

Several spoilers for chapter 1058 are surfacing online but they are unofficial. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released. One Piece Chapter 1058 will be released on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

